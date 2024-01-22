Tips for sticking to your New Year's fitness resolution

INDIANAPOLIS — For Jeremy Stephens, life is all about disturbing your comfort.

“You have to get outside of your comfort zone in order to get the results that you want," Stephens said.

The Butler University grad and former football player used to weigh about 300 pounds.

One day he decide it was time for a lifestyle change and he shed the weight.

“I started watching fitness gurus on YouTube telling me what to eat and i just followed it," he said.

Now, the personal trainer and founder of DYC Fitness helps others achieve their fitness goals.

DYC opened in may of 2021 — one location downtown and another on the north side.

And Stephens says with the start of the new year, business is booming.

“January 1 to about February 1 is like real. People are looking to start new trends, new goals. Obviously, a lot of times it falls into the fitness category," he said.

But not everyone sticks to their new year’s resolution.

Stephens says things like finances, time, lack of motivation, and/or commitments to work or family can get in the way.

“If we’re expecting them to be here three days a week at 6 a.m. and they’re paying for it, we’re holding them accountable to be here," Stephens said.

If you’re just beginning your fitness journey, here are some of his key tips:

Drink more water.

Up your daily steps by walking.

Show up to the gym, even if just for 15 minutes.

Eat a high protein diet.

“The most satiating macronutrient of them all is protein. If I can spike my protein up very high, it’s gonna keep me full," he said.

Stephens recommends eating 1g of protein for every pound of body weight.

So, you if you weigh 150 pounds, you should try to eat 150 g of protein from sources like Greek yogurt, eggs and lean meats.

You don’t necessarily need to be at a gym to be active.

Exercises like air squats, push ups, sit ups and jumping jacks can be done from the comfort of your home.