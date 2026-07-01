Tips to keep your pets’ tail wagging during the Indiana heatwave

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — If it’s hot and uncomfortable for us, it is for them, too. Keeping your pets cool and safe amid the Indiana heatwave is just as important as keeping ourselves cool.

With dangerous heat settling over much of the region, veterinarians are urging pet owners to take extra precautions to prevent heat-related illness in animals. Experts recommend keeping pets in shaded, well-ventilated areas with constant access to cool, fresh water and limiting exercise during peak heat, typically between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Hot pavement can burn paw pads; owners are advised to test surfaces with a hand for several seconds and opt for grass, booties, or early morning and late evening walks. Indoors, air conditioning, fans, and cooling mats can help.

Sometimes, it can be hard for pets to get the appropriate amount of water that they need to stay hydrated. Adding water to meals or offering pet-safe frozen treats may support hydration.