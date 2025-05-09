Tipton County crash leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

TIPTON COUNTY — A crash left two people dead and another seriously injured in Tipton County Thursday, police said.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office, police arrived to the crash on State Road 19 near County Road 3600 South just after 4 p.m.

Based on preliminary information, police determined that Michael Landseadel, 78, of Tipton was driving northbound on State Road 19, with his wife, Virginia Landseadel, in the passenger seat.

For an undetermined reason, they crossed the center of the roadway and struck another vehicle, occupied by Cory Davis, 49, of Cincero.

Both Michael and Virginia were pronounced deceased, police said. Davis was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, police don't believe that alcohol or narcotics contributed to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.