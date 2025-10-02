Tipton man arrested for attempted murder after shooting incident

TIPTON, Ind. — A 32-year-old Tipton man was arrested for attempted murder after shooting another person during an altercation at a local residence.

He was taken into custody following the shooting that occurred on October 1, 2025, shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the 400 block of West Jefferson Street in Tipton.

Tipton County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting the shooting, prompting officers from the Tipton City Police Department to respond to the scene. They found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Indiana State Police Detectives were called to conduct the investigation. Preliminary findings indicated that the man fired his gun at least once, striking the victim during an altercation.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at an area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Tipton County Jail and faces several preliminary charges, including:

Attempted Murder - Level 1 Felony

Aggravated Battery - Level 3 Felony

Criminal Confinement - Level 3 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent - Level 6 Felony (3 counts)

Criminal Recklessness - Level 6 Felony

Pointing a Firearm - Level 6 Felony

WRTV will not name the man until formal charges are filed by the Tipton County Prosecutor's Office.