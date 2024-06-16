Tipton Middle School teacher, football coach killed in single-car crash

TIPTON COUNTY — Members of the Tipton Middle School community are mourning the loss of a beloved English teacher and football coach after they said he was killed in a crash on Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 2700 E. State Road 28 on reports of a single vehicle crash just after 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located a car that has crashed into a creek. First responders entered the creek and attempted to provide medical assistance to the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, 40-year-old Philip “Kyle” Degler, of Elwood, was driving his 2016 Kia Soul westbound on SR 28. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway as it entered a curve.

Police say the vehicle continued driving northwest through a small corn field then came to a stop in the creek.

The events leading up to the crash are still being investigated.

Tipton Middle School says Degler was an English teacher and football coach at the school. They released the following statement: