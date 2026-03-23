TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue are all coming to Ruoff this August

NOBLESVILLE — TLC and Salt-N-Pepa are hitting the road together for the first time ever, bringing En Vogue along for the ride.

The It's Iconic tour stops at Ruoff Music Center on August 20 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Expect a night packed with the hits. "No Scrubs." "Push It." "Waterfalls." "Shoop." "Free Your Mind." Decades of era-defining music all on one stage in one night.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers get early access starting Tuesday, March 24.