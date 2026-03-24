INDIANAPOLIS — There are approximately 170,000 renter households in Marion County, comprising about 43% of all occupied households, according to a report by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. As costs everywhere continue to rise, renters are searching for resources to help keep a roof over their heads.

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To keep the roof over your head: Where renters can turn for help

Last week, WRTV sat down with two senior citizens living in an adult community on the northeast side who want answers about increased rent and extra fees.

"All these excuses and we still haven't gotten anywhere," Joyce Williams said.

On Thursday, WRTV spoke with Williams and another tenant, Cynthia Wells, about major issues at Walnut Ridge apartments.

"I just don't want to be on the streets, and I don't, we don't know who to talk to,” Wells said.

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In an email, a spokeswoman for the company that owns Walnut Ridge Apartments, Wallick Communities, told us, "The rent increases are intended to support improvements to residents’ homes and the apartment community."

On Monday, WRTV spoke with housing experts to find resources for renters looking for help.

"I think this is a prime example of modern-day displacement. This is not just upgrades being made. This gets them out,” Dee Ross, Founder & CEO of the Ross Foundation and Indiana Tenant Association, said.

Ross has spent years being a voice for tenant rights.

"Right now, landlords are being able to do whatever they will against senior citizens, against low-income renters, and it's been challenging, especially when the cost of living is continuing to increase," Ross said.

He said what's happening at Walnut Ridge does not come as a surprise.

"This is continuing to be a landlord-friendly state, and we have to get to a compromise where it's the balance," Ross said.

“Those who are seniors are actually becoming more likely to have one of the highest increases in having what we call rental cost burden, meaning that they're paying 30% or 50% um or higher," Amy Nelson, Executive Director of the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, said.

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Nelson said her office can guide tenants.

"For those that are interested in getting some legal advice, they likely qualify, especially if they are older adults, for free legal services through places like the Indiana Legal Services, Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic, or possibly the Indianapolis Legal Aid. So those are opportunities for them to get legal advice through that," Nelson said.

"You are not alone. There are many others like you who are going through a similar situation, and it's time for us to band together. If not now, then when?" Ross said.

Following up with our previous story, WRTV reached out to Wallick Communities, the company that owns Walnut Ridge Apartments, with more questions. Below is the email correspondence:

WRTV: I have documentation: a printout from the apartment complex dating back to February 2025, showing that Ms. Williams was charged late fees. A total of four, dating back to before the rental increase happened.

WALLICK COMMUNITIES: That is accurate. However, two fees need to be removed for July and September, for a total of $100. This error was found during the audit of all residents’ ledgers as part of due diligence for the community's new ownership.

WRTV: I also have documentation from Ms. Williams, where she was ordered by the property manager, "don't pay any attention to the letter and to continue paying $738." That note was dated November 3, 2025.

WALLICK COMMUNITIES: In talking with the Community Manager, she said this is not accurate. Could you please share a copy of the letter referenced above?

WRTV: Other residents have shown me the same documents where they have paid on time and still received late fees as well.

WALLICK COMMUNITIES: Could you please share the residents' names so we can check their ledgers?

WRTV: I also have documentation with residents' leases where the property manager has crossed out dates to give to residents. Voided leases and currently have residents under no signed lease.

Although it was mentioned that residents go month-to-month:



Why were previous full leases signed each year by residents before now?

Residents have been told to sign a six-month lease. So, is it month-to-month, or do they need to sign a six-month lease, or a 12-month lease?

If residents are not moving out and have established they plan to stay, should they receive a new lease?

WALLICK COMMUNITIES: Leases are being reviewed as part of due diligence by the new owners. As documents are reviewed, if no lease is in place, residents will receive a new lease. We can’t speculate about the prior owner’s business practices regarding residents’ leases.

WRTV: According to the state of Indiana, "landlords cannot force tenants to pay for structural upgrades or improvements that enhance the property's value. Landlords are legally obligated to maintain a safe, clean, and habitable environment, covering repairs for systems like plumbing, heating, and electric. Tenants are generally only responsible for repairs to damages they cause." IC 32-31-8-5Landlord obligations Can you provide a bit more clarity on this?

WALLICK COMMUNITIES: Residents are not paying for structural upgrades. Rent covers expenses related to operating the community, including the mortgage, taxes, insurance, and utilities, and other similar costs. Just like any other business.

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