Todd Rokita charged again by Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission has for the second time filed a complaint against Attorney General Todd Rokita, accusing him of making "false statements” to the state Supreme Court during his first reprimand in 2023.
Background of the Case
The issues with Rokita began in 2023, when he faced a disciplinary complaint related to his public comments during an investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist. The investigation focused on Bernard's abortion procedures involving a 10-year-old rape victim.
In a Fox News interview with Jesse Watters in July 2022, Rokita labeled Bernard as an “abortion activist posing as a doctor,” which the disciplinary commission later deemed a violation of professional conduct rules.
Shortly after the reprimand, on Nov. 2, 2023, Rokita released a statement saying he had not broken any laws or breached anyone’s confidentiality.
In response, the disciplinary commission requested the Indiana Supreme Court to disclose the conditional agreement due to concerns that Rokita’s public comments contradicted his acceptance of responsibility for his actions.
In February 2024, the court released details of the conditional agreement, indicating that Rokita had accepted responsibility for his misconduct.
Details of the New Complaint
The latest complaint outlines several allegations against Rokita, asserting that:
- He provided false statements in the conditional agreement and accompanying affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court.
- He engaged in dishonest conduct and misrepresented his acceptance of responsibility for his prior misconduct.
- The news release he issued contradicts the positions he had sworn to in the conditional agreement.
To investigate these claims, the commission issued subpoenas for communications related to the November news release, seeking earlier drafts that Rokita contributed to or reviewed.
Evidence from the investigation suggests Rokita was actively involved in drafting a news release that contained varied statements about his reasons for settling the disciplinary matter, including comments implying he did not believe he was at fault. Some drafts included phrases such as, “This settlement was made only to save Indiana taxpayer money, and I do not feel as though I did anything wrong.”
The commission is requesting disciplinary action for Rokita’s alleged professional misconduct
The full complaint can be viewed below:
We reached out to the Attorney General's office for comment and received the following statement:
"The lawfare continues and is aimed at silencing me because they don’t like what I say on behalf of Hoosiers who spoke loudly at the ballot box recently. This is an attempt to take away their voices as well.
These never ending investigations have created unnecessary distractions and expenses, and despite my offer to take responsibility well over a year ago, this matter continues to be revisited by politically passionate people who have weaponized the process, going well beyond what is fair and appropriate.
The claim that my press statement contradicts the agreement is wrong. The agreement required me to acknowledge the disciplinary process and accept the reprimand, which I did — it did not require me to forfeit my right to speak truthfully about what happened regarding a major political and policy matter. I upheld my obligations while also defending myself against mischaracterizations that were circulating for weeks while being prohibited from speaking. Once able, I spoke truthfully.
I remain committed to enforcing the law, protecting Hoosiers, and defending their rights, undeterred by efforts to create further controversy where none should exist."