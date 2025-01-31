Todd Rokita charged again by Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission has for the second time filed a complaint against Attorney General Todd Rokita, accusing him of making "false statements” to the state Supreme Court during his first reprimand in 2023.

Background of the Case

The issues with Rokita began in 2023, when he faced a disciplinary complaint related to his public comments during an investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist. The investigation focused on Bernard's abortion procedures involving a 10-year-old rape victim.

In a Fox News interview with Jesse Watters in July 2022, Rokita labeled Bernard as an “abortion activist posing as a doctor,” which the disciplinary commission later deemed a violation of professional conduct rules.

Shortly after the reprimand, on Nov. 2, 2023, Rokita released a statement saying he had not broken any laws or breached anyone’s confidentiality.

In response, the disciplinary commission requested the Indiana Supreme Court to disclose the conditional agreement due to concerns that Rokita’s public comments contradicted his acceptance of responsibility for his actions.

In February 2024, the court released details of the conditional agreement, indicating that Rokita had accepted responsibility for his misconduct.

Details of the New Complaint

The latest complaint outlines several allegations against Rokita, asserting that:

He provided false statements in the conditional agreement and accompanying affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court. He engaged in dishonest conduct and misrepresented his acceptance of responsibility for his prior misconduct. The news release he issued contradicts the positions he had sworn to in the conditional agreement.

To investigate these claims, the commission issued subpoenas for communications related to the November news release, seeking earlier drafts that Rokita contributed to or reviewed.

Evidence from the investigation suggests Rokita was actively involved in drafting a news release that contained varied statements about his reasons for settling the disciplinary matter, including comments implying he did not believe he was at fault. Some drafts included phrases such as, “This settlement was made only to save Indiana taxpayer money, and I do not feel as though I did anything wrong.”

The commission is requesting disciplinary action for Rokita’s alleged professional misconduct

The full complaint can be viewed below:

We reached out to the Attorney General's office for comment and received the following statement: