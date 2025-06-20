Toddler dies in "likely accidental" shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A child has passed away in the hospital after a shooting that police believe to be an accident.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, officers were dispatched to a CVS on the 2300 block of East 46th Street around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers at the scene found a male toddler suffering from a gunshot wound outside a car.

The toddler was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

IMPD states preliminary investigations indicate this incident is an accident that happened inside a vehicle.

Investigators also believe this is an isolated incident and all involved parties are accounted for.

At this time, the Marion County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

An investigation is ongoing.