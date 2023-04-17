Tomorrow Bookstore grand opening hopes to grow Indy’s book community

INDIANAPOLIS — A new bookstore downtown is hoping to both grow and bring together the book community in Indianapolis.

On Saturday, a grand opening for Tomorrow Bookstore took place at the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District.

The small but cozy store is located at 882 Massachusetts Avenue. They offer a variety of books and authors from all over the world.

WRTV

Married co-owners Jake and Julia Budler say they were expecting their grand opening to be busy, but their expectations were exceeded.

The 1,000 square-foot store had a line spanning out of the shop, down the block.

“I think we had about 75 people in line at 11 a.m. when the doors opened,” Jake said. “I had to do crowd control, which I wasn’t anticipating on having to do, but it was a good problem to have.”

Jake says the outcome of their first day was validating and eliminated some of the “what-ifs” that comes with opening a new business.

“We thought there were book lovers and a book community in Indy, and we were excited to open the store, but until we really did, we didn’t know how big the community was,” Jake said.

The bookstore offers a variety of different genres and authors, ranging from household names to authors who are lesser known.

WRTV

“We are trying to get books from all over the world and bring in authors that folks might not have heard of,” Jake said.

Going the extra mile to prove their dedication to the store, Jake says Julia researched every book in their inventory to be sure she was an expert and could answer any question customers might have.

There are many stories within the store — both literally and physically.

“Everything in the store has a story,” Jake said. “The bookcases were originally supposed to be in Amelia’s Bakery in Fountain Square about 10 to 15 years ago. We’re working with many local businesses and already collaborating.”

The store features artwork from local artist Kalli Bednarz with Sunbedwatercolors, a home coffee blend from Helm Coffee Roasters and plants from Stomping Ground.

Tomorrow Bookstore is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit their Facebook, Instagram or website.