Tony Stewart makes it to birth of baby boy after qualifying for NHRA finals

POMONA — Tony Stewart had a busy weekend qualifying for the NHRA finals and welcoming a new baby boy.

Stewart and wife, Leah Pruett who is also a Top Fuel driver, welcomed baby Dominic James Stewart in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Earlier on Saturday, Stewart qualified seventh for the In-N-Out Burger NHRA finals in Pomona. He managed to make it to the birth of his son before returning to Pomona for race day.

“Momma Leah Pruett and baby are doing great. Congratulations LP and Tony Stewart on becoming new parents! Only Tony could pull off qualifying, rushing to Phoenix to make it in time for the delivery, then back to Pomona Dragstrip for race day. Let’s go win Dominic a trophy,” Tony Stewart Racing Nitro posted on social media Sunday.

Fresh on the birth of his son, Stewart advanced to the Semifinals. He defeated Billy Torrence in Round 1 and Gary Pritchett in Round 2 before losing to Doug Kalitta in the Semifinals.