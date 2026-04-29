SEYMOUR — Another night of violent weather tore across Indiana, leaving downed power poles, collapsed barns, and flooded roads from Indianapolis to Jackson County.

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Tornado and severe storms destroy homes and barns near Seymour

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down Sunday. Meteorologist Mike Ryan said crews are still assessing the path length and strength, but preliminary data points to an EF1.

“We are confirming one tornado and we’re still assessing the size of it by the damage left behind,” Ryan said. “Winds were over 100 miles an hour in Jackson County. We’ve seen paths consistent with tornado damage.”

Ryan said crews also found damage consistent with straight-line winds, including an egg farm with significant structural damage.

“A lot of power poles were knocked out and damage to an egg farm, which is consistent with straight-line wind,” Ryan said. “We didn’t have any fatalities or injuries. People were able to take shelter. They weren’t injured at all, so we’re grateful for that.”

No severe weather is expected in the short term, but Ryan warned the season isn’t over.

“It’s spring in Indiana so severe weather happens here a lot, and this is a reminder,” he said.

Rebecca Claycamp sent WRTV video from her Ring camera in Jackson County. It shows wind slamming the camera until the power failed. Photos she shared show a neighbor’s house reduced to rubble.

“Thankfully, we were out of town working on my son’s new house,” Claycamp said. “On the Ring camera, we saw that our dogs were walking calmly one second and then the next minute harsh wind started blowing past the Ring. When we made it here, we saw hail covering the entire field. Our barn is completely blown away, and this is a piece of it hanging in the tree.”

Claycamp said her husband’s family has worked the property for over 100 years and was too shaken to speak on camera.

“I’m just so emotional because my husband took so long — he and his family over the last one hundred years — working on this property,” she said.

Her son, Chris Claycamp, walked through the damage Monday.

“Everything is toppled over. There used to be a barn here but it’s completely blown away,” Chris said. “I’m just glad that we weren’t here and I’m thankful to be alive because this was very serious.”

Rebecca said the neighbors behind them were home during the storm and survived by going to the basement. Their house was destroyed.

The storm system brought destruction and flooding to parts of Indianapolis and surrounding areas Sunday night into Monday morning. Utility crews worked to restore power to thousands.

The National Weather Service will continue damage surveys to finalize the tornado’s rating and track.

