Tornado damages Monroe County Humane Association building, displaces 12 animals in care

BLOOMINGTON — A tornado that swept through Bloomington Thursday night left significant damage in its wake, with the Monroe County Humane Association among the hardest-hit organizations in the community.

The nonprofit, which helps people struggling financially care for their pets by providing food and veterinary assistance, sustained major structural damage when the tornado struck their facility.

"It definitely came through the back end the back of the building got the worst of it," said Valerie Penn, a board member of the Monroe County Humane Association.

The tornado's force was so powerful it lifted and flipped a shipping container the organization used for storage, moving it several feet from the building and turning it upside down.

At the time of the tornado, the Monroe County Humane Association was caring for 12 pets belonging to people facing difficult circumstances.

"Maybe they are in a drug recovery system maybe they are escaping domestic violence any of those types of things," Penn said. "Those are the animals we have here. So I think we had 10-12 animals here."

Fortunately, none of the animals were injured during the storm. However, the building suffered extensive damage, including a portion of the roof being blown off, which caused water damage inside. The organization's garage was also destroyed, leaving much of their food and supplies exposed to the elements.

"We've called all our shelters that surround us to see can they take food so we don't lose it," Penn said. "And can we maybe work with the food pantries and maybe get food over there."

The National Weather Service is currently surveying the tornado damage throughout the area. Meteorologists estimate the tornado remained on the ground for approximately 1 to 2 miles, which makes their assessment process more manageable.

"For this one we were able to get most of the damage today," said Aaron Updike, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "We will go back and look at it and we should be able to get a confirmed report out here later today or early tomorrow."

As Monroe County Humane Association begins the recovery process, officials are evaluating whether to repair the existing building or start fresh with new construction.

"We will have to rebuild, we will have to see," Penn said. "When we built the building, it was less expensive back then, so we will have to put together some fundraising."

The organization expects it will be several months before it can resume full operations. Those interested in their progress or wanting to help can visit their website for more information.

