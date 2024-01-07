Total solar eclipse 3 months away, tips to those renting out their properties

JOHNSON COUNTY — Central Indiana is three months away from being in the path of totality of a solar eclipse.

On April 8, for over 3 minutes, Indianapolis will experience darkness as the moon passes between the sun and Earth.

This event marks the first total solar eclipse in the United States since August 2017 and the first one in Indy since the year 1205. Another total solar eclipse will not occur again in Indiana until 2099.

wrtv

On the day of, many locations will host events as the city anticipates a large influx of travelers hoping to witness the historic event.

Johnson County officials say many Hoosiers will allow viewers to rent or utilize their homes and properties for the event. They are asking the following to be considered:



Liability insurance

Trash removal

Restroom facilities

Local law enforcement will not be available for private security

Viewers may attempt to utilize private property without authorization to view the eclipse

Grassy areas used for parking may not be conducive to parking depending on spring ground conditions

Serving food to the public will require permits from the Health Department

