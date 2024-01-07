Watch Now
Total solar eclipse 3 months away, tips to those renting out their properties

PHOTOS: The best of the 2017 solar eclipse
Justin Sullivan
CASPER, WY - AUGUST 21: A near total eclipse is seen from South Mike Sedar Park on August 21, 2017 in Casper, Wyoming. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 17:21:03-05

JOHNSON COUNTY — Central Indiana is three months away from being in the path of totality of a solar eclipse.

On April 8, for over 3 minutes, Indianapolis will experience darkness as the moon passes between the sun and Earth.

This event marks the first total solar eclipse in the United States since August 2017 and the first one in Indy since the year 1205. Another total solar eclipse will not occur again in Indiana until 2099.

On the day of, many locations will host events as the city anticipates a large influx of travelers hoping to witness the historic event.

Johnson County officials say many Hoosiers will allow viewers to rent or utilize their homes and properties for the event. They are asking the following to be considered:

  • Liability insurance
  • Trash removal
  • Restroom facilities
  • Local law enforcement will not be available for private security
  • Viewers may attempt to utilize private property without authorization to view the eclipse
  • Grassy areas used for parking may not be conducive to parking depending on spring ground conditions
  • Serving food to the public will require permits from the Health Department

