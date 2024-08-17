Town hall conversation hopes to solve increasing rate of opioid overdoses in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Filling communities with information and resources to help curb the increasing rates of opioid overdoses in Indianapolis was the goal of a town hall held on Saturday.

Overdose Lifeline, S.O.U.L., MACRO-B and Indiana University School of Public Health hosted the event in hopes of addressing community conditions, practices and perspectives contributing to inequitable opioid overdose response and education in Black Indianapolis communities.

This is the second town hall held as part of a conversation called “Community in Crisis.”

Organizers say the first town hall, held on June 1, focused on the problem, while Saturday’s focused on the solution.

“We want people to come here and say, ‘I think this will work’ or ‘I think that will work.’ We are trying to get input,” Charlotte Crabtree, Diversity and Outreach Manager for Overdose Lifeline, said.

Crabtree says the town halls are a lifesaving tool and that it’s going to take the entire community to help solve the crisis.

“We just want everyone to join in and get some information,” Crabtree said. “I always say I know something that you don’t know, and you know something that I don’t know. If we share, we will both walk out of here knowing a little bit more.”

