Town hall educates AES customers on proposed rate increase

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re an AES customer, your bill could soon be going up.

AES Indiana wants to increase rates in two phases: a 7.5% increase in the second quarter of 2026 and a 6% increase in January 2027.

“There’s not much of a way around that. It’s gonna hit the checkbook. It’s gonna hit bills and take away from other things I'd like to spend money on," customer Elliott Thomazin said.

Thomazin recently moved to downtown Indy and is still adjusting to the increased cost of living.

“My first kind of apartment experience as well. The utility bill kinda took me by surprise on top of the rent I was already paying," he said.

Carini Banks estimates he spends between $50 to $100 per month on electricity.

“As someone who games and does a lot of work from home, I would say that’s a pretty good rate for what I do and how much I am at home and how much I do use AES and electricity," Banks said.

The potential rate increase comes after the last $9 plus per month hike approved in April 2024.

Banks is not happy about another hike.

“It would affect my wallet," he said.

In June, AES filed for the rate hike before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

Citizens Action Coalition is working to fight it.

“This is about affordability. We need to make sure this essential utility service is affordable to all Hoosiers. Everybody in Indianapolis should have access to uninterrupted service," Program Director Ben Inskeep said.

CAC held a town hall on Wednesday to educate the public on what’s happening and how they can get involved.

Inskeep encourages concerned residents to speak out at a series of four public field hearings beginning later this month.

“Those are a rare opportunity for the public to talk directly to the commissioners that are going to decide this case," he said.

The first public field hearing will be on August 18.