Town hall with Lt. Governor sparks "large fight" in Warrick County

WARRICK COUNTY — WEHT, the ABC affiliate in Evansville, is reporting a "large fight" broke out during a town hall meeting where Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith was speaking on Wednesday night.

Footage captured by WEHT shows one person who was taken down by law enforcement in the crowd.

WEHT spoke with Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson, who said the Evansville Police Department and the sheriff’s office were requested to help with a “large fight.” Robinson said they did not have any units available.

Following the incident, Beckwith released a statement on X.

"While I appreciate and welcome lively debate, unfortunately, there were individuals with less than good intentions and resorted to uncivil conduct against each other and law enforcement," Beckwith wrote in his post on X.

Today, my team and I spent the day with faith leaders, business owners and elected officials in southwest Indiana. Tonight, we had a town hall scheduled in Warrick County. While I appreciate and welcome lively debate, unfortunately, there were individuals with less than good… — Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith (@LGMicahBeckwith) August 21, 2025

In a different post on X, Beckwith claimed a woman was arrested because she "slapped a cop."

Warrick County Sheriff Michael K. Wilder released this statement on the incident:

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is engaged in an investigative review of the incident that occurred at the town hall appearance by Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith on Wednesday evening. Given the number of persons involved, including two off-duty Warrick County deputies who were providing security support, it will take time to review physical evidence and complete interviews of witnesses and individuals involved in the incident. For that reason, it is premature to make any further comment about the incident until the Sheriff’s Office can complete that investigation. I cannot yet predict the duration of that investigation but can assure the public we will work diligently to understand what happened and who was involved. When the investigation is complete, I will provide additional comment and information.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.