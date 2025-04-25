Town of Brownsburg seeks public's input on Lincolnwood Park master plan

BROWNSBURG — Big changes to Lincolnwood Park could be on the horizon.

A master plan was presented to the Brownsburg Town Council at Thursday’s meeting.

Town of Brownsburg

The main features of the master plan include a pool, amphitheater and recreation center.

It also includes walking/biking trails, natural drainage and floodway and parking.

Parks Director Amber Lane says these are amenities residents have been asking for.

Town of Brownsburg

“As the Town of Brownsburg continues to grow, they want to continue to come inside the town to recreate," Lane said. “People want to live here, they want to work here, but they also want to play here.”

Public comment was not so supportive.

Rob Kendall calls the proposed project a monstrosity.

“There’s strong opposition to this because of the cost to the community," Kendall said. “Listen to the people. The people have already spoke on this. They’re overwhelmingly against this.”

Town of Brownsburg

The Town of Brownsburg purchased this 46-acre property in June 2018.

Town Council President Travis Tschaenn says this project has been a long time coming.

“We’ve been talking about this project for six or seven years. It’s been taking a long time to get to this point. We’ve gone through a few iterations. Hopefully this is the last one," Tschaenn said.

The project is projected to cost between $85 to $92 million.

Tschaenn says what comes next is figuring out how to fund it.

“That’ll be a decision the council has to make. At that point in time we’ll make a decision to do a phase project, a buy-operate-transfer or do a referendum," he said.

The Town wants your input on the project.

They’ll be accepting public feedback for the next 30 days.

That link is live on the town’s website.