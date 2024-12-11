Town of Speedway announces increased rate on trash collection services

SPEEDWAY — A newly approved ordinance will raise residential trash, recycling, and yard waste collection services in Speedway starting in January.

The ordinance, approved by The Speedway Town Council, amends the combined fees for the collection and disposal of residential trash through a 10-year contract that increases the rate by $5.05 a month.

"Speedway is dedicated to providing essential services at the best possible value for our residents,” said Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz. “While rising costs across the industry are unavoidable, and are reflected in the new prices, this new agreement enables us to maintain a high-quality service.”

According to the town council, the increase reflects rising costs in fuel, labor, insurance, and landfill fees that affect the waste-management industry nationwide.

Currently, Speedway residents pay approximately $12 a month for trash collection and will be paying $16.75 with the new rate but the town council says the rate is still lower than in surrounding communities.

The Town Council provided the following chart to compare trash service rates in Central Indiana:

Speedway Town Council

Speedway residents can expect the rate increase to be reflected in the Feb. 2025 utility bill.