Toy ride helps puts presents under the tree for Central Indiana families in need

INDIANAPOLIS — The most wonderful time of the year can be tough for families on a budget.

Right now, organizations across Central Indiana are working to help families put presents under their trees.

Over the past 20 years, the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis has helped make Hoosier families’ holidays merry and bright.

The YMCA Annual Holiday Toy Drive has helped an estimated 58,000 kids receive gifts.

It wouldn’t be possible without the more than 25 organizations it partners with, including Bicycle Garage Indy.

“We’ve been having a toy drive at our store through Wednesday of this past week. We’re having a toy drive, where people can come and ride bikes through this wonderful display and donate a toy," Connie Szabo Schmucker said.

The 8th Annual Bicycle Garage Indy Toy Ride is this Saturday.

Bicyclists of all ages are invited to participate by donating a toy and riding through the Christmas Nights of Lights at Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Helmets and front and rear lights are required. Decorated bikes are encouraged.

“We’re gonna start at the Avondale Meadows YMCA. We’re gonna use Fall Creek Trail and the Monon and come in through the ride display and then go back and have some refreshments," Szabo Schmucker said.

It’s about a 9 mile trip.

There’s a shorter option to just ride through the light display — that’s 2.5 miles.

The YMCA collects new, unwrapped toys for newborns through children age 15.

Cost to participate in the Toy Ride:



$10/person ($5/person <12 years old) paid in cash at check-in at the event for bike ride through PLUS at least one Toy donation for each participant

Timeline for event:

4:00 pm Gathering/Check-in/Registration at YMCA

4:30 pm Gathering/Check-in/Registration at Fairgrounds alternative start location (Gate 16 and park in Ag/Hort Building parking lot)

4:30 pm Ride Starts from Avondale Meadows YMCA

5:00 pm All Participants Gather at light display entrance and begin Ride through Christmas Nights of Lights

5:30 pm Exit Light Show and begin ride back to YMCA

6:00 pm Refreshments at YMCA (All participants welcome)

Registration is required. You can register here.

