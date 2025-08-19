Traders Point Covered Bridge named among Indiana's most endangered landmarks

INDIANAPOLIS — Every year, Indiana Landmarks releases a list of the 10 most endangered landmarks across the state. This year, a covered bridge on the northwest side of Indianapolis made the list.

Covered bridges in Indiana boast a rich history, and Indiana Landmarks notes that the Traders Point Covered Bridge is the only one remaining in Marion County, prompting efforts to save it.

The Traders Point Covered Bridge has been located on the northwest side since the 1960s. This year, it was added to Indiana Landmarks' list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state.

“The bridge has sort of just sat there since, not particularly well-maintained. Structurally, it has some issues... some broken beams,” said Mark Dollase, vice president of preservation services at Indiana Landmarks.

Due to these concerns, Indiana Landmarks is collaborating with other organizations to relocate the bridge to Eagle Creek Park at Lilly Lake.

“We thought the history and the cultural significance of the bridge would attract people who come to the park for that story. But it is also a wonderful natural setting,” said Marty Risch, a member of the Eagle Creek Park Advisory Committee.

Moving the bridge from its current location to Eagle Creek Park falls to Daniel Kurdziel.

“This bridge is a Howe truss bridge, which was patented around 1840,” Kurdziel explained. “It was a relatively common bridge at the time, but it's really a neat structure on how it was built. The reason being is you have diagonal cross timbers and then they're tightened together with steel vertical rods. So, in order to take that apart, all you have to do is loosen up those vertical rods, and those timbers will actually come out in complete pieces.”

Kurdziel has helped move or restore around two dozen covered bridges during his engineering career. In this case, they plan to deconstruct the Traders Point Covered Bridge and relocate it to Eagle Creek.

“We will go through each of those pieces, figure out which one needs to be repaired, which ones need to be replaced, and save as much of the historic material as possible,” he said.

As for the reasons this bridge should be preserved, Kurdziel and others assert that it is a significant part of Indianapolis's history.

“For that bridge to be able to carry traffic across 86th Street, that just goes to show how much Indianapolis has developed. And this is the only historic covered bridge in Marion County now, so if it is preserved, it will survive for another 100 years,” Kurdziel added.

The estimated cost to move and restore the bridge is $2 million. Indiana Landmarks states they are close to reaching that goal. If you would like to donate to the relocation and renewal project, please call 317-639-4534 or click here. For a list of other endanger landmarks, click here.