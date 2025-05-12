TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 ramp closure, lane restrictions begin next week in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing to launch a major phase of the I-65 Safety and Efficiency Project, which will significantly affect traffic on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Beginning on or after Friday, May 17, the exit ramp from northbound I-65 to Keystone Avenue will close for reconstruction. The closure is expected to last through August.

The work is part of a larger improvement project that covers nearly five miles of I-65, from just north of the I-465 interchange to just south of the I-65/I-70 overpass.

The goal of the project is to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow and safety, and extend the life of the roadway.

One of the primary upgrades will be the addition of a travel lane in each direction on I-65.

The new lanes will be created by converting existing shoulders into travel lanes, expanding the highway to four lanes in each direction in the affected area.

The project also includes structural improvements. Three bridges will be widened, and one bridge will be replaced to improve safety and accommodate increased traffic.

Pavement will be replaced on the northern portion of the corridor, from just north of the Fletcher Avenue overpass to just south of the I-65/I-70 interchange.

Pedestrian infrastructure is also being upgraded.

I-65 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction from north of the I-465 interchange to just south of the I-65/I-70 overpass.

These lane restrictions are expected to remain in place through late 2026.

A reduced speed limit of 45 mph will be enforced throughout the construction zone.

Some drivers, like Indianapolis resident Brandy Haynes, are hopeful about the long-term benefits despite short-term frustrations.

“I think the construction is good because it means progress,” said Haynes, who uses I-65 northbound two to three times a week. “The delays are kind of a headache, but in the long run, it’ll all be worth it.”

She believes the upgrades will help alleviate congestion and reduce vehicle wear caused by poor road conditions.

“Right now, with all the potholes, it does kind of put a lot of wear and tear on vehicles,” she said. “Even though construction lasts a long time, it’s worth them taking the time and patience to do it right the first time versus constantly having to redo the same roads.”

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, expect extra travel time and consider alternate routes.