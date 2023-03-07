Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi murder suspect

CAMBRIDGE CITY — A traffic stop of a speeding semi conducted by Indiana State Police on Monday lead to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Mississippi.

At around 10:30 a.m., Sergeant Brian Metcalfe was patrolling Interstate 70 near the Cambridge City exit, when he spotted a semi driving above the speed limit.

The semi was stopped, and the driver was identified as Jeffrey Lee Walker, 32, of Cleveland, Mississippi. It was learned by the Sergeant that Walker was wanted on an active warrant out of Mississippi.

According to Southaven Police Department in Mississippi, the warrant was from an alleged incident on Halloween 2020, in which two people were shot and killed and another was injured at a Halloween party.

Walker was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail where he will await extradition back to Mississippi, according to ISP.

