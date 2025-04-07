Train derailment leads to cornstarch spill on near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, the near east side of Indianapolis was left shaken—and slightly seasoned—after a train derailment led to a cornstarch spill.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was first called to the scene for reports of a train derailment at the intersection of Southeastern Ave and Earhart St. around 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found that six railcars were derailed. Two of the derailed cars contained cornstarch, while the remaining four were empty.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was also called to the scene but was initially dispatched due to reports of a train fire. However, upon arrival, the situation was reclassified as a chemical spill. Fortunately, there were no reports of fire or hazardous materials beyond the cornstarch, which was found surrounding the overturned cars.

Concerns regarding a potential bridge collapse were quickly addressed and deemed unfounded. IFD discovered that all six cars were on the ground, with the cornstarch scattered around them. No injuries were reported as a result of the derailment and authorities don't believe there is any hazmat concerns.

To ensure public safety, IMPD, along with the Department of Public Works (DPW), closed Southeastern Ave at Sherman and Earhart Streets. This closure will remain in effect until officials can mobilize heavy equipment to remove the derailed rail cars from the area.

The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation, and authorities will provide further updates as more information becomes available. Community members are advised to stay clear of the affected area to facilitate cleanup efforts.