Training Youth for Success is setting kids up with job training skills

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday night, a graduation was held inside The Garrison. One of those graduates was Aziah Deal.

"I didn’t want to be bored this summer, and I wanted a job really bad," said Deal.

Her job this summer was interning at a multimedia company.

"I want to be a journalist when I get older, so I learned how to interview, how to work a camera and a lot of editing skills," said Deal.

Shes one of 23 kids who participated in the Training Youth for Success program put on by the Pathway Resource Center. It's designed to teach kids 14 to 17 years-old valuable job training skills.

"Since the east side is home to a lot of black kids they don’t really get the resources they need to be successful later on in life," said Deal.

"The goal is to help under-served, at-risk youth be employed. Or help those who have never been employed gain employ-ability skills and teach them what employers are looking for," said La Keisha Jackson, CEO of Pathway Resource Center.

The program is in its 19th year, and Jackson says it's important to provide kids with a structured and positive environment when they're out of school.

"Many youth today are actually contributing to the household. They’re part of society, being good stewards and civilians. They’re contributing back to their community and household. This program is very vital to them, their families and their communities," said Jackson.

