Trans-Care Ambulance launches program to train veterans to become EMTs and paramedics

INDIANAPOLIS— A local ambulance transport company is starting a new program to help veterans transition into a civilian career.

Trans-Care Ambulance is launching operation EMS, an initiative to help veterans build successful careers as EMTs and paramedics. The cost of the program will be covered for them if they go on to work for Trans-Care.

“I’m excited to see what it all entails,” said Laura Alcazar, a Navy veteran.

Alcazar was at Trans-Care on Monday morning getting ready for a ride along. It was the first step in helping her decide if she wants to become an EMT. She served from 1996 to 1999, then took time to raise her kids, and is now looking for her next career.

“I’ve always been interested in the I guess service type stuff, military, cops, EMTs, and I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do so I thought I would try this out and see if I like it,” said Alcazar.

The program comes at a time when there’s a need for EMTs and paramedics. According to the Indiana EMS 2025 report, run volume across the state has increased, but the number of EMS professionals does not meet the demand.

“From my understanding, there’s high turnover due to the burnout rate but with Trans-Care we do specifically transportation versus trauma,” said Hope Murphy, an EMT.

“It's been improving, but there’s a large need for EMTs and paramedics,” said Kathleen Haley-Ramsey with Trans-Care Ambulance.

To find out more about Operation EMS you can visit this link.

