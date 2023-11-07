Treasured east side restaurant damaged in early morning fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A business that means more to its east side neighborhood than just a place to eat, is closed after a morning fire.

The fire at 1313 Eatery and Market on 10th street near Drexel avenue, was discovered around 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Indianapolis fire department put the fire out quickly, but there is quite a bit of damage.

WRTV

The restaurant and market just opened less than two months ago.

One of its owners, Ron Gee, is known for his efforts to work to curb violence and help young people get jobs through Cease-fire Indy.

The organization also holds community events, such as the an annual Friendsgiving dinner.

WRTV 1313 Eatery owners Ron Gee and Ronald Gilmore are known for their non-violence efforts with Cease-fire Indy.

"A lot of people know us from doing Cease-fire, giving back you know," Ron Gee said. "They know a lot of the stories, so seeing the output of support that we've already been getting, you know, it's just building us up and I think that if we really had more of that in the community I think it's gonna be great for us."

WRTV

The restaurant and market, home of the Grippo wings, just opened less than two months ago.

The owners say they plan to rebuild.

WRTV

"It's kind of heartbreaking," said Co-owner Ronald Gilmore. "When you in the community trying to serve the public and then something like this happens, just pray for us. Getting back into the business, just getting back on it."

IFD says the cause of the fire is under investigation.