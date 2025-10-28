INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween week is here, and by Friday night, streets across Indianapolis will be filled with trick-or-treaters.

In Indianapolis, trick-or-treating hours will be held Friday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you’re planning to go all out with decorations or candy, there are a few safety reminders to keep in mind.

“Be polite when knocking on doors,” said Nicole New, an Indianapolis parent. “If the lights aren’t on, don’t disturb that house — and don’t go in homes.”

The American Red Cross and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are also sharing some safety tips, including:

WATCH | Trick-or-treating tips

Trick-or-Treating safety reminders

The American Red Cross recommends wearing light-colored clothing short enough to prevent tripping and add reflective tape.

Wear fire-resistant costumes.

Make sure children can see well through face masks.

Don't wear masks or disguises into businesses.

Adults should accompany young children and children with special needs.

Go out in daylight hours if possible or carry a flashlight if you'll be out after dark.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and be aware of their surroundings.

Only give and accept wrapped or packaged treats.

Examine all treats before allowing children to eat them. If you find a suspicious item, contact police as soon as possible at 317-327-3811; if injury is involved, dial 911.

Avoid props such as toy guns, which can look real.

Consider block parties instead of trick-or-treating.

Check the weather and have appropriate dress under costumes in the event of cold temperatures.

Homeowners are also encouraged to clear sidewalks and steps of leaves or other hazards to prevent trips and falls.

For families mapping out their trick-or-treat routes, the Nextdoor app’s Treat Map can help identify which homes are handing out candy.

“Your neighborhood really comes to life — you can see all the streets where people will be trick-or-treating the most,” said Kelsey Grady with Nextdoor.