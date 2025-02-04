Trooper injured after rear-ending utility trailer in Grant County

Grant County, IN – A state trooper was injured in a crash in Grant County on Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said at approximately 9:00 a.m., Senior Trooper Weston Shanks was conducting routine patrol in his Dodge Charger when he rear-ended a Ford F-450 pulling a utility trailer.

The collision occurred as the Ford driver slowed to make a right turn into the Lecom Utility complex.

Trooper Shanks's vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. He was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities do not suspect alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Further updates will be provided as available.