Troopers assist with roadside birth on I-65, help deliver healthy baby boy

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Saturday morning, troopers assisted with a roadside birth on I-65 southbound near the 163 mile marker.

According to Indiana State Police, around 8 a.m., Trooper Fike and Trooper McCormick responded to a medical emergency involving a woman in labor who had pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate.

Upon arrival, Trooper Fike and Trooper McCormick quickly located the vehicle and found the expectant mother in active labor, accompanied by the baby’s father and grandmother.

Realizing that time was of the essence and the baby wouldn’t wait, the troopers sprang into action, assisting with the delivery of a healthy baby boy right there on the side of the highway.

Moments after the birth, Tippecanoe County EMS arrived at the scene and transported both the mother and her newborn to a local hospital for further care.

"The Indiana State Police commend Troopers Fike and McCormick for their quick response, steady professionalism, and composure during a truly unforgettable moment," ISP said in a statement.