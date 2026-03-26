Truck damages three near south side properties, partially collapses porch

INDIANAPOLIS — An early-morning crash on Indianapolis' near south side sent one man to the hospital and caused significant damage to three separate properties Thursday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 20 block of West Troy Avenue after a report of a personal injury crash.

When officers arrived, they found a brown GMC pickup truck that investigators believe had been traveling westbound on W. Troy Avenue when the driver lost control.

WRTC

The truck left the roadway and struck foliage on a nearby property before crashing into the porch and support structure of a second-story residence on a second property — causing a portion of the second story to partially collapse. The truck then continued on, striking a third property and causing additional structural damage.

The sole occupant and driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, authorities said. He was awake and breathing at the time, and officers noted no apparent signs of intoxication.

No residents or bystanders were injured in the incident.

As a result of the crash, westbound W. Troy Avenue is closed between S. Meridian Street and Bluff Road and is expected to remain closed for several hours while police and investigators remain on scene.

IMPD said the information released is preliminary and subject to change. The crash remains under active investigation.