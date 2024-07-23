Truck runs off road into lake, driver dies in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW Co. — A driver died on Monday after his vehicle drove off the road and submerged into a lake.

According to Bartholomew Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 8000 block of West Old Nashville Road for a report of a truck submerged into a lake.

A witness on the scene observed the truck striking a mailbox on the north side of the roadway then turning south where it traveled across a yard and through the carport of a residence.

The truck caused minor damage to the carport before crashing off an elevated deck into a fence.

The truck ultimately went down a hill across a lake side dock before coming to a rest partially submerged in the water.

Residents in the area went into the water and attempted to help the driver of the vehicle.

When emergency personnel arrived, they removed the driver from the vehicle and attempted to provide medical aid, however the driver was pronounced deceased.

Based on preliminary information, police believe the drive possibly suffered a medical episode which resulted in the accident.

An investigation is ongoing.