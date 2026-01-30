Trump announces IndyCar race in Washington D.C. for America's 250th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that will bring an IndyCar race to Washington, D.C. to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. will run August 21-23, making it the first motor race ever held in the nation's capital near the National Mall.

The event will be administered by IndyCar with federal agencies and D.C.'s mayor's office. The street circuit will be free to the public and include views of national monuments.

“INDYCAR racing is a source of pride and entertainment for our Nation, which is why I am pleased to announce the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.” said President Trump via the executive order.

Roger Penske praised Trump for the "incredible distinction" and said the event will celebrate "patriotism, innovation, and excellence."

The race will be televised live on FOX Sports. More details about the course will be announced in coming weeks.

The full executive order can be viewed here: Executive Orders – The White House.