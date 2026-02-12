Trump Rx launches online portal aimed at lowering prescription drug costs, offering more transparency

INDIANAPOLIS — Trump Rx launched last week, introducing an online portal designed to help consumers find the lowest prices on prescription medications.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Trump Rx launches online portal aimed at lowering prescription drug costs

The platform directs users to pricing information and purchasing options, with the stated goal of increasing transparency in drug pricing.

“At the end of the day, anything that will decrease the burden on a patient is a positive,” said Blake Gillman, owner of George’s Pharmacy, an independently owned pharmacy with multiple locations in Indiana.

Gillman said it is too early to determine the full impact of Trump Rx, but he has concerns about how it could affect the pharmacist-patient relationship.

“One option is where the patient will generate a coupon card, come into the pharmacy and fill,” Gillman said. “But the other option, where it will be direct from manufacturer to consumer, so therefore, with that you would take out the patient-pharmacist relationship.”

WRTV

Still, some experts say the platform is not expected to cause major disruption in the short term.

“From a practical perspective, this is not a game-changer today,” said Chris Antypas, lead pharmacy consultant with The MJ Companies.

Antypas said the biggest shift so far is greater transparency in drug pricing.

“In some cases, the price that we’re seeing on Trump Rx it's actually not a new and lower price,” he said. “It’s just visibility to the actual price the manufacturer gets paid after we account for the rebate they’re paying back to the plan sponsor,” he added, referring to insurance companies.

Antypas said Trump Rx will primarily benefit people without insurance, but could also help those with high-deductible health plans.

“You’re stepping outside of your health plan benefit, and so you would need to submit receipts and get credit for out-of-pocket expense," said Antypas. "You know the prevalence of a high deductible plan, there's a lot of individuals that could look at this and say 'Yeah, I'd rather pay $300 over $1,000.'"

WRTV

Antypas also pointed out that purchases made through the platform may not automatically count toward a patient’s deductible.

Kate Ashford, an investing specialist with NerdWallet, said insured consumers should also compare other prescription drug coupon programs, especially since Trump Rx currently lists 43 medications.

"Like GoodRx, like Cost Plus Drugs, to make sure that you could find a better price elsewhere."

___