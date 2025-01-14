TSA announces REAL ID enforcement begins May 7

WASHINGTON – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has published a final rule establishing that beginning May 7, 2025, only REAL ID-compliant state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards will be accepted for official purposes, including boarding commercial flights.

This rule does not extend the current REAL ID deadline. TSA Administrator David Pekoske emphasized the importance of ensuring that identification meets REAL ID standards to avoid travel delays. “Identity verification is foundational to security,” he stated.

Federal agencies must also develop enforcement plans in coordination with TSA and share them publicly. All states are issuing REAL ID-compliant IDs, and travelers are encouraged to obtain these credentials before the enforcement date.

WATCH | As deadline nears, thousands of Hoosiers are still without a Real ID: Here's what you need to know

As deadline nears, thousands of Hoosiers are still without a Real ID

The REAL ID Act, enacted in response to 9/11, reinforces security standards for IDs used in air travel and access to federal facilities. For more information, click here.

