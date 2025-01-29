TSA sees fewer firearm detections at Indianapolis Airport, urges travelers to follow regulations

INDIANAPOLIS— So far in 2024, TSA officers have discovered four firearms along with a variety of prohibited items at security checkpoints at Indianapolis International Airport (IND). From power tools to drills, knives, and even hatchets, passengers have been forced to leave behind numerous items that are not permitted in carry-on baggage.

"We've had things where people have tried to manipulate or try to get through the system without being detected," said Carmen Shands, Asst. Federal Security Director of Screening. "One time a passenger tried to hide a knife in the rim of their hat but our x-ray machine caught it."

WRTV TSA PROHIBITED ITEMS

“When individuals bring firearms to our checkpoints, they are introducing a risk to everyone in the area,” said Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt. “Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, dangerous mistake that can be easily avoided. These incidents also slow down the checkpoint screening process for other travelers because when a firearm is detected, all activity in the lane comes to a complete halt until police arrive.”

In 2024, TSA stopped 78 handguns at IND security checkpoints—a notable decrease from the record high of 95 in 2023. Nationwide, TSA officers intercepted 6,678 firearms last year, averaging 18 firearms per day at checkpoints, with 94% of them loaded.

The slight national decline from the previous year’s record of 6,737 comes as IND saw a 9% increase in total screenings, reaching 5.9 million travelers. Despite the increase, TSA officers detected 13.3 firearms per million people screened in 2024, a drop from 17.6 firearms per million in 2023.

When TSA officers detect a firearm, they immediately contact local law enforcement, who remove both the passenger and the firearm. Depending on state and local laws, the passenger may be arrested or cited.

TSA itself does not confiscate firearms but imposes civil penalties of up to $15,000 on violators. Additionally, those caught bringing firearms to checkpoints lose TSA PreCheck® eligibility for at least five years and may be subject to enhanced security screenings.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they follow proper procedures.

Firearms must be unloaded, stored in a locked hardshell case, and packed separately from ammunition. Travelers must also declare firearms at the airline check-in counter. Since firearm laws vary by state and locality, passengers should check regulations at their departure and destination locations before traveling.

To learn about firearm regulations and prohibited items click HERE.