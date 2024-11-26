TSA shares how to make your trip to Indianapolis International Airport smooth this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Many in Central Indiana are packing their luggage and heading to the Indianapolis International Airport.

One of the most common ways to slow down wait times is bringing prohibited items through the security check point.

“Think of it like a highway. If someone hits the breaks, everybody behind them is gonna slow up,” Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said.

To avoid any issues with your carry-on, you should start with an empty bag and pack smart.

That’s means liquids need to be under 3.4 ounces.

Indianapolis International is one of the select number of airports across the country with new security technology.

It’s called computed tomography, and it provides a 3D image of passengers’ bags, reducing the need to physically search their contents.

“You can leave all of your electronics, all of your compliant liquid, gels, aerosols in your carry-on bag and you don’t have to take anything out," Batt said.

From now until December 2, TSA expects to screen 18.3 million people.

That’s a 6 percent volume increase from last year.

One of those people is Matt Stewart, who’s heading to Panama City for some beach and sun with his family.

He says getting through the airport is a breeze.

“It’s not that stressful for me. I don’t care. People freak out for no reason," Stewart said.

Four-year-old Scotty Broughton and his dad are heading to South Carolina to visit Grandma.

“My mom is a big cook back home. So I'm a go put these 10 pounds on," Broughton said.

This weekend is double the celebration.

Not only is it Turkey Day on Thursday, it’s also Scotty’s birthday.

“I’m gonna get a big, big dinosaur toy," Scotty said.

No matter where you’re heading this holiday, Batt says remember to pack your patience.

“When people are trying to spend time with their family, we’re spending time at the airport. We appreciate everybody and their patience,” he said.

