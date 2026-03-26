TSA worker says the partial government shutdown is creating financial crisis for agents

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Senate once again failed to advance a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Another day of the government shutdown, and federal workers are beyond worried about what's next.

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TSA worker: Partial government shutdown is creating financial crisis for agents

Indianapolis airport officials said wait times are slightly longer, but that's likely from spring break travel.

Still, one TSA worker told WRTV this is a financial crisis for thousands of workers and their families who are required to work without pay.

"Stress of not knowing when it's going to end after just coming off a government shutdown," Korrie Trulock, a TSA Agent at the Indianapolis International Airport, said.

Trulock has been a TSA agent for six years.

"The job is very important to me. I love what I do, and I'm going to continue to keep people safe," Trulock said.

WRTV

But the recent months have been taxing on her family.

"I have three girls. We just moved into our forever home," Trulock said.

Turlock tells WRTV she had just started the process of buying her home when the last government shutdown happened, nearly four months ago.

"Praying that I was still going to be able to receive it, and I did, and now I'm hoping I don't lose it," Trulock said.

Now, for more than 40 days, Congress is at a standstill.

WRTV

Some airports are dealing with long security lines, with hundreds of TSA officers calling out of work. The TSA is warning that this shutdown could have long-term effects even after the government reopens, with more than 400 TSA agents quitting since the shutdown began.

"We exhausted our resources during the last shutdown. Family helped us, and during this shutdown, I mean, it's hard to ask them for help all over again. My oldest daughter, she just started college," Trulock said.

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