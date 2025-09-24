Tucker Carlson to replace Charlie Kirk for Turning Point event at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — The widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk says his cross-country campus tour will continue this fall, including a stop already scheduled at Indiana University next month.

Tucker Carlson will serve as the replacement speaker for the event.

Kirk was killed during one of his campus events in Utah earlier this month.

Erika Kirk is taking over as CEO of her husband's organization. She will be one of the speakers taking his place on campus tours, along with Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Glenn Beck and others.

The IU event is set for October 21 at 6:30 p.m. The Turning Point website did not list a location.

The tour was part of Kirk's "American Comeback" series of campus events.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

A 22-year-old suspect has been charged with aggravated murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.