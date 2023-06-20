Turning dreams into reality, youth soccer players train to fulfill professional dreams

INDIANAPOLIS — To compete professionally in any sport is a dream come true for many.

For some young athletes who train at 5 Star Training Center, that dream is a lot closer to becoming their reality.

"When I was younger, I wasn't really athletic at all," said Ashlyn Anderson.

But by eight years of age that all changed for Anderson.

"That's when I actually wanted to start getting into my soccer career," said Ashlyn.

Years of training, sacrifice, and determination.

"Okay, now I have to work. I have to put my all into this if this is really what I want for my future," said Ashlyn.

All paid off for this very moment.

"When I went to Germany to play for the USA. I felt really prepared," said Ashlyn.

Ashlyn made the U.S. Under-15 Women's Youth National Team and just returned from playing in Germany and the Netherlands.

"To continue my career, would mean everything to me because I’ve worked so hard just to get the opportunity I just had. If I continue doing this, it would be a dream come true," said Ashlyn.

That dream is to play in the Olympics and making the national team puts her in a position to do just that, along with the training she's gotten right here in Indianapolis.

"Trying to figure out how can we create a blueprint to allow these kids to have a dream and hopefully reach the dream," said Pedro Anderson, Founder of 5 Star Training Center.

Pedro, a retired professional soccer player opened 5 Star Training Center to make dreams like Ashlyn’s come true for young athletes.

"A place like this has the blueprint for that, and it's much easier to see that it's tangible than intangible," said Jenna Lang, a soccer player at the University of Michigan.

Developing some of the top athletes across the nation.

"The blueprint works. Now we can send a message around not just the state, but the country allowing these young kids that it's not how you start, it's how you finish," said Anderson.

A drive that has Olivia Jones traveling two and a half hours from Chicago multiple times a week to work towards that beautiful finish.

"Normally when I’m done, I’m very proud and I feel like I’ve gotten better over time. I think it's a great facility to help me grow and reach my goal," said Jones.

"After this Olympics, the next one I’m hoping I can play in because I’ll be able to play. The one after you're going to see Ashlyn Anderson in the Olympics," said Ashlyn.

Ashlyn is a sophomore and already has some of the top D1 soccer programs reaching out to her.