Turning the tide on drowning rates in the Black community

INDIANAPOLIS---The Summer is often a perfect time to cool off in the water; however, it is also a time when drowning deaths tend to rise, with statistics showing numbers are higher within Black communities. To combat this trend, an organization is stepping up to ensure that financial barriers do not prevent Black families from obtaining life-saving swimming skills.

Outdoor Afro is a national organization committed to increasing Black Americans' connections to nature, including the water.

It’s why they launched their ‘Making Waves’ program that provides swim scholarships for those in the Black community and they’re calling on local organizations that provide those lessons to help.

Rue Mapp, founder and CEO of Outdoor Afro, emphasized the urgency of the program, noting the alarming statistics. "We've become more aware, painfully aware, of the very high drowning rate of Black youth, and not only Black youth, but also of their caregivers," Mapp said.

WRTV

According to the CDC, Black Americans drown at a rate 50% higher than their White counterparts.

Mapp highlighted the historical context that has contributed to these disparities, mentioning the legacy of segregation that once barred Black individuals from accessing pools, beaches, and waterways.

"We do have to consider the ways that this program can really reach back and across generations," she said, calling on local partners to assist in this vital effort.

WRTV

Mapp is actively seeking licensed and insured swimming instructors to collaborate in delivering quality swim lessons and experiences tailored for Black families.

While the YMCA in Indianapolis is not currently a partner with the not-for-profit, it does offer swim instruction, emphasizing that financial constraints should not hinder families from learning this critical skill.

"We have two different avenues. We have private lessons, which are basically four half-hour lessons, and once they're done, you can renew or move on. But we also have our group lessons to be perpetual. Meaning, once you enroll, you stay enrolled until your child learns how to swim, " said Jess Hart, aquatics director and swim instructor at the Jordan YMCA in Indy.

YMCA

The organization told WRTV they have a sliding scale based on income, to make sure families get those life-saving skills.

"We want people to be safe and to know what to do if they see someone drowning, what to do if they're in a position where they're unexpectedly in the water,” Hart explained,

WRTV

The overarching aim of these initiatives is clear. As Hart summarized, "We understand that knowing how to swim is not only about saving lives, but it's also about unlocking the joy of connecting with the outdoors."

Outdoor Afro is providing $200 scholarships per individual and $400 per family for beginner or refresher swimming lessons, available for all ages.

Interested individuals can find more information about scholarships or partnership opportunities by visiting Outdoor Afro's website.