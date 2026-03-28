Tuskegee Airmen honored at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport recognized National Tuskegee Airmen Day during a ceremony honoring 44 members with Hoosier ties.

National Tuskegee Airmen Day, March 26, honors the first Black military aviators.

The airport unveiled the cultural exhibit last fall as part of its year-long tribute to the country's 250th birthday.

The exhibit celebrates trailblazers who made history, broke barriers and set the course for future generations.

"The legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen extends far beyond their own accomplishments. Their stories are now carried on by their descendants, who continue to inspire and make a difference in their communities," Robin Williams, the exhibit curator, said. "In Indiana, we're proud to embrace and recognize descendants of these heroes who are keeping their ancestors' spirits alive."

During a special ceremony held this week, some of the descendants of Indiana's Tuskegee Airmen joined in the celebration to read a proclamation by Governor Mike Braun, recognizing Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day in Indiana.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 14.

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