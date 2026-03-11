Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
44  WX Alerts
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band and Megan Moroney headlining March Madness Music Fest

THREE PHOTOS SIDE BY SIDE (2).png
Associated Press
THREE PHOTOS SIDE BY SIDE (2).png
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival is coming to American Legion Mall in downtown Indianapolis, April 3–5, and it's free to attend.

The three-day concert series, presented by AT&T, Coca-Cola and Capital One, runs alongside Final Four weekend.

Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band and Megan Moroney will headline the three day event. Here's the schedule:

Friday, April 3 – AT&T Block Party (4:30–10 p.m.)

  • Twenty One Pilots (headliner)
  • keshi
  • Joey Valence & Brae
  • AT&T customers get fast lane entry — show the AT&T icon or MyAT&T App at the gate

Saturday, April 4 – Coca-Cola LIVE! (3:30–10 p.m.)

  • Zac Brown Band (headliner)
  • Ravyn Lenae
  • BRELAND
  • Stop by the Coca-Cola Chill House to recharge and grab a drink throughout the weekend

Sunday, April 5 – Capital One JamFest (2–10 p.m.)

  • Megan Moroney (headliner)
  • Dominic Fike
  • Surprise headliner TBA
  • Capital One cardholders get priority access lane, exclusive lounge and VIP packages available through Capital One Entertainment

For the full schedule and more details, click here or follow @mfinalfour on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.