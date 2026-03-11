Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band and Megan Moroney headlining March Madness Music Fest

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival is coming to American Legion Mall in downtown Indianapolis, April 3–5, and it's free to attend.
The three-day concert series, presented by AT&T, Coca-Cola and Capital One, runs alongside Final Four weekend.
Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band and Megan Moroney will headline the three day event. Here's the schedule:
Friday, April 3 – AT&T Block Party (4:30–10 p.m.)
- Twenty One Pilots (headliner)
- keshi
- Joey Valence & Brae
- AT&T customers get fast lane entry — show the AT&T icon or MyAT&T App at the gate
Saturday, April 4 – Coca-Cola LIVE! (3:30–10 p.m.)
- Zac Brown Band (headliner)
- Ravyn Lenae
- BRELAND
- Stop by the Coca-Cola Chill House to recharge and grab a drink throughout the weekend
Sunday, April 5 – Capital One JamFest (2–10 p.m.)
- Megan Moroney (headliner)
- Dominic Fike
- Surprise headliner TBA
- Capital One cardholders get priority access lane, exclusive lounge and VIP packages available through Capital One Entertainment
For the full schedule and more details, click here or follow @mfinalfour on Instagram and X.