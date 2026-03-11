Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band and Megan Moroney headlining March Madness Music Fest

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival is coming to American Legion Mall in downtown Indianapolis, April 3–5, and it's free to attend.

The three-day concert series, presented by AT&T, Coca-Cola and Capital One, runs alongside Final Four weekend.

Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band and Megan Moroney will headline the three day event. Here's the schedule:

Friday, April 3 – AT&T Block Party (4:30–10 p.m.)



Twenty One Pilots (headliner)

keshi

Joey Valence & Brae

AT&T customers get fast lane entry — show the AT&T icon or MyAT&T App at the gate

Saturday, April 4 – Coca-Cola LIVE! (3:30–10 p.m.)



Zac Brown Band (headliner)

Ravyn Lenae

BRELAND

Stop by the Coca-Cola Chill House to recharge and grab a drink throughout the weekend

Sunday, April 5 – Capital One JamFest (2–10 p.m.)

Megan Moroney (headliner)

Dominic Fike

Surprise headliner TBA

Capital One cardholders get priority access lane, exclusive lounge and VIP packages available through Capital One Entertainment

For the full schedule and more details, click here or follow @mfinalfour on Instagram and X.