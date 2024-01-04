Two bar chains permanently close Indianapolis-area locations after New Year's Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — A new year usually signifies a new beginning, but it instead symbolized the end for two well-known restaurant locations.

Texas-based restaurant chain Bar Louie suddenly shut down its location within Greenwood Park Mall after New Year's Eve. The company did not make an announcement on social media, but left a note on the restaurant door confirming its closure.

Florida-based bar chain World of Beer similarly closed its Mass Ave location after New Year's Eve. The restaurant also featured a note on its door explaining why it is permanently closed.

Bar Louie has one central Indiana location remaining in Carmel, as well as additional locations near Evansville and South Bend.

World of Beer is no longer in Indiana. Its closest location is in Louisville.

Some customers at the Carmel Bar Louie location say they are disappointed that the Greenwood location is gone.

"It's unfortunate that that one closed, because I really like the one here," said Austin Francis. "I think it's unfair that the customers have to find somewhere else. Whoever made the decision to close it should think about the normal customers that go there."

The economics behind restaurant ownership can be challenging. The National Restaurant Association reported more than 90% of restaurant owners worried about the price of food going into 2023.

Bar Louie previously filed for bankruptcy in January 2020.