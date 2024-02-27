Two bills at the statehouse could create changes ahead of the general election

INDIANAPOLIS — From federal to local elections, this year there will be many important races on the ballot.

Two bills working their way through the statehouse could change things for voters at the ballot box. However, they do two very different things.

Senate bill 170, which has bipartisan support, would make it a level 6 felony to interfere with an election workers job or intimidate them. It aims to protect them from people who might harass them.

"I polled my poll workers the other day and they like the idea of it,” Barbra Tully with the League of Women Voters of Indiana said. “They said 'sure!' It's hard enough to get election workers in Indiana, why would we not want to expand this to people like us?"

Another bill, House bill 1264, has both democrats and republicans at odds. The bill’s author says it aims to clean up the voter rolls. The bill creates new rules for first time Indiana voters.

It requires people who register in person for the first time to provide an ID or bill proving their address. That is if they don’t have a drivers license, state ID or last four of their social security number.

It also allows for the Secretary of state to compare voters rolls with commercially available data. They can do it through contracting for the information. The example of using credit agencies to verify a voter’s address was given.

In a statement the Secretary of State Diego Morales said the following:

“As the state’s Chief Election officer, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales believes that voter registration lists need to be accurate. HB 1264 will give county clerks and voter registration boards tools to update voter information, including current address and citizenship status.”

The bill would also create a feature that flags nonresidential addresses. That way county clerks and other officials could investigate the flagged addresses and find out if they live in the area.

It would also require voting officials to compare their rolls to the BMV lists of people who have temporary credentials. It comes as much testimony claimed that the BMV is registering non-citizens. If someone is a citizen or they are properly registered to vote, they would have 30 days to prove they are qualified to do so.

This bill is something the Indiana Clerks Association was split on. They testified neutral to the bill, mainly because many republican clerks support the legislation.

"It is important to establish a method to cross reference social security numbers with the Indiana BMV. The approach is essential to make sure,” Julia Roush the Tippecanoe County Clerk said during testimony on the bill.

But students who study out of state are concerned this could make it even harder for them to vote, especially since voter turnout in Indiana ranks 50th, according to Indiana Civic Health Index.

"You're at the mercy of the post office, so just how easy it is for your registration to be challenged? Even the most type A diligent student is going to have issues,” Jalyn Radziminski an out of state Hoosier student said.

The changes are complicated and can be confusing to voters too which is why voting rights groups have a suggestion to lawmakers

"Put it in a summer study committee,” Tully said.

If this legislation passes it would go into effect in July according to the bills fiscal note. Several voting rights organizations sent a letter to lawmakers you can read that letter in full below:

