Two Businesses partner to offer “food for potholes”

INDIANAPOLIS--When you drive around Indianapolis you can’t help but to notice, potholes.

They are big and can damage your car. “I wanted to know if I could make it home, then I heard the scrapping of the rim, it flattened very fast,” Mallory Hutchison said.

Hutchison talking about the moment her car ran over a pothole in Indianapolis recently. “It’s going to cost a little under 200 to get it fixed,” Hutchison added.

According to the Indy Pothole Viewer, there are more than 3,700 open potholes around the city. “Overall, it was $330 but I have to take it back to the shop to get the rim done which will be another $150 – which really sucks because I’m a single mom,” Rachel Shepherd said.

Shepherd is talking about what it’s going to cost to fix her car after she ran over a pothole. “Oh lord how am I going to get to work,” Shepherd added.

Starting Tuesday, two local businesses are trying to provide some cheer to something that might put a damper on your day.

"I don’t think any of us like potholes and would like something to be done about it. This is our small little way of giving back to the community,” Eddie Swan, Owner of Half Liter BBQ said.

Half Liter BBQand the Big Lug Canteen took to social to announce “PPPP”. For Half Liter BBQ it stands for Pothole Protection & Pretzel Program and for Big Lug Canteen, they are calling it “Pothole Protection & Poutine Plan.

Half Liter BBQ is offering a free pretzel for any new tire, tire change, tire rotation, or towing invoice that you bring in within 48 hours from when the accident happened. While Big Lug Canteen is offering a free Poutine.

“I think all of us are doing what we can to start a conversation to try and help one another out – I’ve always been a big believer in kindness is a big start to a lot of solutions,” Swan added.

The restaurants will be doing the deal until February 12th