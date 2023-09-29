Two Chicks and a Hammer announces closure of Bates-Hendricks store after 3 years

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Chicks and a Hammer will be closing their Bates-Hendricks storefront, Two Chicks District Co. at the end of the year.

The stars of the hit HGTV show "Good Bones" Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine ran the store at 1531 S. East St for three years.

"My team and I know many of you have made Two Chicks District Co. a destination on your travels, and understand that this news may come as a disappointment," Starsiak Hawk said in a statement. "Please know how much I value every single person I got to meet and spend time hearing their stories while in the store. So many of you met my children and husband there, many more than once. It has been our second home so saying goodbye, while gut wrenching, is the decision I have to make for my family. Please understand and please give grace. What seems to be is often not what is."

Starsiak Hawk said the store has faced numerous challenges, especially during COVID-19.

To celebrate their final days, Two Chicks Districts Co. will have a going out of business sale, beginning on October 26.

Starsiak Hawk said you can also continue to support them by shopping in person and online through the end of the year. You can also purchase tickets to a private shopping event and Meet & Mingle with Mina on Oct. 7.

"Good Bones" is ending its run on HGTV after its eight season. Starsiak Hawk made the official announcement on her podcast, "Mina AF".

On the podcast, Starsiak Hawk calls it “ the end of an era," and said it was hard to say goodbye to people she had spent the last 10 years working with.

While this is the end of Good Bones as we know it, HGTV tells WRTV they are in talks with Mina and Karen about other projects.