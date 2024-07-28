Two dead after crash on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people died in a crash on Indy's west side Sunday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 3555 Lafayette Road on the report of a fatal accident around 7:30 a.m..

When officers arrived they located two victims, who were transported to area hospitals.

IMPD said both victims passed away at the hospital.

At this time, the crash is still under investigation. No other information has been released.

Check back for updates.