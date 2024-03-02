Watch Now
Two dead in Grant County crash

Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 15:42:09-05

GRANT COUNTY — Two people died after a crash in Grant County Friday night.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Indiana State Road 37 around 11:13 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles with substantial damage.

Two occupants of one of the vehicles, a 2009 Chevrolet, were deceased on scene.

The victims, a male driver and a female passenger were also entrapped, police said.

The occupant of the other vehicle was found on the ground outside of his 2019 Jeep Cherokee SUV. He was transported to a hospital in Muncie.

According to police, one of the vehicles was northbound on State Road 37 when it over corrected after driving off the road. As a result, the vehicle began to spin out of control and crashed into the other vehicle.

Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

At this time, the names of the victims are being withheld until family is notified by the Grant County Coroner.

