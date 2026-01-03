Two dead, two injured in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say two people are dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side Saturday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the 3200 block of Hawthorne Lane around 7 a.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, there were four victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s).

Two of the victims, found inside a vehicle, were pronounced deceased.

The two other victims, found outside the vehicle, were taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. IMPD revealed that one of the two victims injured is a juvenile.

IMPD has not released any other information about the victims at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. IMPD believes this was an isolated incident and says there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. WRTV will have more information as it becomes available.